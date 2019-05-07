New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12748.97 down 227.70 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2551.74 down 9.55 NASDAQ: Composite 7933.34 down 189.95 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12748.97 down 227.70 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2551.74 down 9.55 NASDAQ: Composite 7933.34 down 189.95 Standard and Poors 500 2874.53 down 57.94 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.