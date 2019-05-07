New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12738.01 down 238.66 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2545.82 down 15.47 NASDAQ: Composite 7926.60 down 196.69 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12738.01 down 238.66 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2545.82 down 15.47 NASDAQ: Composite 7926.60 down 196.69 Standard and Poors 500 2872.08 down 60.39 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.