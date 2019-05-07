202
By The Associated Press May 7, 2019 2:36 pm 05/07/2019 02:36pm
30 industrials 25882.07 down 556.41 or -2.10 percent

20 transportation 10592.38 down 309.63 or -2.84 percent

15 utilities 774.40 down 3.62 or -0.47 percent

65 stocks 8620.86 down 178.87 or -2.03 percent

