New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12918.07 down 119.81 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2549.61 down 12.89 NASDAQ: Composite 8065.03 down 98.96 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12918.07 down 119.81 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2549.61 down 12.89 NASDAQ: Composite 8065.03 down 98.96 Standard and Poors 500 2916.03 down 29.61 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.