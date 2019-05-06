202
By The Associated Press May 6, 2019 1:06 pm 05/06/2019 01:06pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12918.07 down 119.81

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2549.61 down 12.89

NASDAQ: Composite 8065.03 down 98.96

Standard and Poors 500 2916.03 down 29.61

