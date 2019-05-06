202
By The Associated Press May 6, 2019 1:07 pm 05/06/2019 01:07pm
30 industrials 26269.94 down 235.01 or -0.89 percent

20 transportation 10886.68 down 72.21 or -0.66 percent

15 utilities 778.41 down 4.69 or -0.60 percent

65 stocks 8764.96 down 68.88 or -0.78 percent

