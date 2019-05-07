30 industrials 26064.54 down 373.94 or -1.41 percent 20 transportation 10658.22 down 243.79 or -2.24 percent 15 utilities 775.51 down 2.51 or -0.32 percent 65 stocks 8671.79 down 127.94 or -1.45 percent

30 industrials 26064.54 down 373.94 or -1.41 percent 20 transportation 10658.22 down 243.79 or -2.24 percent 15 utilities 775.51 down 2.51 or -0.32 percent 65 stocks 8671.79 down 127.94 or -1.45 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.