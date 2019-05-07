202
By The Associated Press May 7, 2019 12:42 pm 05/07/2019 12:42pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12813.36 down 163.31

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2549.11 down 12.18

NASDAQ: Composite 8004.56 down 118.73

Standard and Poors 500 2893.88 down 38.59

