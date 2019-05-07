202
May 7, 2019
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12805.18 down 171.49

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2549.96 down 11.33

NASDAQ: Composite 7999.44 down 123.84

Standard and Poors 500 2890.84 down 41.63

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

