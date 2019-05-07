New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12794.47 down 182.20 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2540.36 down 20.93 NASDAQ: Composite 7975.94 down 147.35 Standard…
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:
New York Stock Exchange 12794.47 down 182.20
NYSE MKT Composite Index 2540.36 down 20.93
NASDAQ: Composite 7975.94 down 147.35
Standard and Poors 500 2889.36 down 43.11
