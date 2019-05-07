202
May 7, 2019 10:44 am
30 industrials 26170.44 down 268.04 or -1.01 percent

20 transportation 10718.38 down 183.63 or -1.68 percent

15 utilities 775.56 down 2.46 or -0.32 percent

65 stocks 8704.91 down 94.82 or -1.08 percent

