By The Associated Press May 7, 2019 10:18 am 05/07/2019 10:18am
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12843.80 down 132.87

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2534.61 down 26.68

NASDAQ: Composite 8026.46 down 96.83

Standard and Poors 500 2902.30 down 30.17

