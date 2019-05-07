202
By The Associated Press May 7, 2019 10:18 am 05/07/2019 10:18am
30 industrials 26187.23 down 251.25 or -0.95 percent

20 transportation 10749.18 down 152.83 or -1.40 percent

15 utilities 774.78 down 3.24 or -0.42 percent

65 stocks 8713.24 down 86.49 or -0.98 percent

