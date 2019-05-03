202
By The Associated Press May 3, 2019 2:36 pm 05/03/2019 02:36pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 13036.42 up 106.86

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2561.07 up 18.68

NASDAQ: Composite 8151.96 up 115.19

Standard and Poors 500 2945.47 up 27.95

