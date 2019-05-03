New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 13036.42 up 106.86 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2561.07 up 18.68 NASDAQ: Composite 8151.96 up 115.19 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 13036.42 up 106.86 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2561.07 up 18.68 NASDAQ: Composite 8151.96 up 115.19 Standard and Poors 500 2945.47 up 27.95 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.