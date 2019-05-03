30 industrials 26516.05 up 208.26 or 0.79 percent 20 transportation 10964.90 up 177.26 or 1.64 percent 15 utilities 783.42 up 5.45 or 0.70 percent 65 stocks 8837.83 up 87.51 or 1.00 percent
