New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 13030.97 up 101.41 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2562.79 up 20.39 NASDAQ: Composite 8140.21 up 103.44 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 13030.97 up 101.41 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2562.79 up 20.39 NASDAQ: Composite 8140.21 up 103.44 Standard and Poors 500 2943.37 up 25.85 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.