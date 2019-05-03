New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 13033.95 up 104.38 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2561.11 up 18.71 NASDAQ: Composite 8142.50 up 105.73 Standard…
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:
New York Stock Exchange 13033.95 up 104.38
NYSE MKT Composite Index 2561.11 up 18.71
NASDAQ: Composite 8142.50 up 105.73
Standard and Poors 500 2944.57 up 27.05
