30 industrials 26430.44 up 122.65 or 0.47 percent 20 transportation 10919.91 up 132.27 or 1.23 percent 15 utilities 782.48 up 4.51 or 0.58 percent 65 stocks 8810.17 up 59.85 or 0.68 percent

30 industrials 26430.44 up 122.65 or 0.47 percent 20 transportation 10919.91 up 132.27 or 1.23 percent 15 utilities 782.48 up 4.51 or 0.58 percent 65 stocks 8810.17 up 59.85 or 0.68 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.