By The Associated Press May 3, 2019 11:37 am 05/03/2019 11:37am
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 13008.22 up 78.66

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2557.75 up 15.36

NASDAQ: Composite 8127.79 up 91.02

Standard and Poors 500 2937.36 up 19.84

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

