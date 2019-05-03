202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press May 3, 2019 10:39 am 05/03/2019 10:39am
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12990.73 up 61.17

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2558.87 up 16.47

NASDAQ: Composite 8120.07 up 83.30

Standard and Poors 500 2934.65 up 17.13

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!