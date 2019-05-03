New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 13001.63 up 72.07 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2554.41 up 12.02 NASDAQ: Composite 8107.74 up 70.97 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 13001.63 up 72.07 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2554.41 up 12.02 NASDAQ: Composite 8107.74 up 70.97 Standard and Poors 500 2935.04 up 17.52 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.