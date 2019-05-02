New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12894.21 down 51.92 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2538.12 down 20.07 NASDAQ: Composite 8004.84 down 44.80 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12894.21 down 51.92 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2538.12 down 20.07 NASDAQ: Composite 8004.84 down 44.80 Standard and Poors 500 2907.90 down 15.83 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.