202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press May 2, 2019 12:36 pm 05/02/2019 12:36pm
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12894.21 down 51.92

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2538.12 down 20.07

NASDAQ: Composite 8004.84 down 44.80

Standard and Poors 500 2907.90 down 15.83

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!