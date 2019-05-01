30 industrials 26540.06 down 52.85 or -0.20 percent 20 transportation 10720.35 down 126.67 or -1.17 percent 15 utilities 781.13 down 8.87 or -1.12 percent 65 stocks 8786.22 down 53.30 or -0.60 percent

30 industrials 26540.06 down 52.85 or -0.20 percent 20 transportation 10720.35 down 126.67 or -1.17 percent 15 utilities 781.13 down 8.87 or -1.12 percent 65 stocks 8786.22 down 53.30 or -0.60 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.