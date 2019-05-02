202
By The Associated Press May 2, 2019 3:06 pm 05/02/2019 03:06pm
30 industrials 26259.62 down 170.52 or -0.65 percent

20 transportation 10772.46 up 110.89 or 1.04 percent

15 utilities 778.07 down 2.32 or -0.30 percent

65 stocks 8738.07 down 13.26 or -0.15 percent

