30 industrials 26293.57 down 136.57 or -0.52 percent 20 transportation 10789.78 up 128.21 or 1.20 percent 15 utilities 779.10 down 1.29 or -0.17 percent 65 stocks 8750.13 down 1.20 or -0.01 percent

30 industrials 26293.57 down 136.57 or -0.52 percent 20 transportation 10789.78 up 128.21 or 1.20 percent 15 utilities 779.10 down 1.29 or -0.17 percent 65 stocks 8750.13 down 1.20 or -0.01 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.