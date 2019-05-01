30 industrials 26615.67 up 22.76 or 0.09 percent 20 transportation 10742.94 down 104.08 or -0.96 percent 15 utilities 785.01 down 4.99 or -0.63 percent 65 stocks 8812.59 down 26.93 or -0.30 percent

