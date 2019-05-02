30 industrials 26214.13 down 216.01 or -0.82 percent 20 transportation 10721.53 up 59.96 or 0.56 percent 15 utilities 779.70 down 0.69 or -0.09 percent 65 stocks 8721.53 down 29.80 or -0.34 percent

30 industrials 26214.13 down 216.01 or -0.82 percent 20 transportation 10721.53 up 59.96 or 0.56 percent 15 utilities 779.70 down 0.69 or -0.09 percent 65 stocks 8721.53 down 29.80 or -0.34 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.