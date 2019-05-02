202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press May 2, 2019 12:06 pm 05/02/2019 12:06pm
Share

30 industrials 26214.13 down 216.01 or -0.82 percent

20 transportation 10721.53 up 59.96 or 0.56 percent

15 utilities 779.70 down 0.69 or -0.09 percent

65 stocks 8721.53 down 29.80 or -0.34 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!