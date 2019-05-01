30 industrials 26654.05 up 61.14 or 0.23 percent 20 transportation 10750.09 down 96.93 or -0.89 percent 15 utilities 783.09 down 6.91 or -0.87 percent 65 stocks 8817.93 down 21.59 or -0.24 percent

