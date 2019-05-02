202
By The Associated Press May 2, 2019 11:06 am 05/02/2019 11:06am
30 industrials 26366.44 down 63.70 or -0.24 percent

20 transportation 10778.18 up 116.61 or 1.09 percent

15 utilities 775.19 down 5.20 or -0.67 percent

65 stocks 8754.43 up 3.10 or 0.04 percent

