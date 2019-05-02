30 industrials 26366.44 down 63.70 or -0.24 percent 20 transportation 10778.18 up 116.61 or 1.09 percent 15 utilities 775.19 down 5.20 or -0.67 percent 65 stocks 8754.43 up 3.10 or 0.04 percent

30 industrials 26366.44 down 63.70 or -0.24 percent 20 transportation 10778.18 up 116.61 or 1.09 percent 15 utilities 775.19 down 5.20 or -0.67 percent 65 stocks 8754.43 up 3.10 or 0.04 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.