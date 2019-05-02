202
By The Associated Press May 2, 2019 10:36 am 05/02/2019 10:36am
30 industrials 26428.37 down 1.77 or -0.01 percent

20 transportation 10780.42 up 118.85 or 1.11 percent

15 utilities 777.73 down 2.66 or -0.34 percent

65 stocks 8771.41 up 20.08 or 0.23 percent

