Oh, they’ve got the meats. Fogo de Chão sets Pike & Rose opening date.

Carnivores rejoice. Fogo de Chão will open June 24 at Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, the restaurant announced.

This will be the third outpost of the upscale Brazilian steakhouse chain in Greater Washington, joining Tysons and downtown D.C., the fourth in the Mid-Atlantic and the 54th worldwide.

The Fogo de Chão at 11600 Old Georgetown Road will seat 300, and offer a bar and al fresco dining. The restaurant specializes in churrasco cooking, which involves roasting meats over an open flame and then serving those meats continuously.

The Pike & Rose location will be led by Chef Moises Lopes, who, per a release, learned this style of cooking on his family farm in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil.

“Our guests can expect to receive the same experience here in North Bethesda that they would at any of our locations in Brazil,” Lopes said in the release.

Fogo de Chão expects to employ 85 at the Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) development.