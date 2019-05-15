Oatlands looks to expand offerings to adjoining property

The Oatlands Historic House and Gardens is growing. The National Trust for Historic Preservation, which owns the plantation site in Leesburg, just bought a neighboring 54-acre property featuring a 19th century home, allowing the trust…

The National Trust for Historic Preservation, which owns the plantation site in Leesburg, just bought a neighboring 54-acre property featuring a 19th century home, allowing the trust to make the 4,518-square-foot house there available to rent for dinners, reunions and weddings.

The trust bought the property from Oatlands Inc., a nonprofit that already operates the 400-acre Oatlands Historic House and Gardens. But a 1968 conservation easement held by the Virginia Outdoor Foundation restricted some of the uses at the adjoining property. With the land now under National Trust ownership, those restrictions are removed.

Oatlands will operate the adjacent site as well, putting the entire 454 acres under common ownership and common operations.

On the 54-acre tract sits a six-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath colonial-style home with updated kitchen, sunroom and library. It also contains two ponds, a pool and a three-bath, three-bedroom guest…