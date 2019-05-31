NYC mayor ‘very jaded’ over Amazon, no discussions on new real estate deal

Amazon.com Inc. will not be getting any more assistance from New York City if it decides to cut another real estate deal. That’s according to Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is also running for president.…

That’s according to Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is also running for president.

De Blasio made the statement at a City Hall press conference on Tuesday. When a reporter asked whether he was involved in Amazon’s pending lease agreement for about 100,000 square feet in a pair of Brookfield Properties’ skyscrapers, de Blasio replied:

The New York Post reported that Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is considering office space at the recently constructed One Manhattan West and its soon-to-be-completed sister project, Two Manhattan West.

The talks come months after Seattle-based Amazon decided not to build its second headquarters in Long Island City, Queens. The state tax breaks that were available for that move would not apply to a midtown Manhattan outpost.

Amazon currently employs some 5,000 people across Manhattan (Hudson Yards), Brooklyn and Staten Island. Those jobs remained,…