Nursemaid’s Elbow: a Current Problem With an Outdated Name

In the early 1900s, British nannies were not uncommon. The elite would hire caretakers for their children, so that they could attend to professional and social obligations. Nannies at that time were often older women, and very experienced care providers. When there were many children to care for, however, younger women were hired to help the nannies do their job and learn the craft of child care. These young women were referred to as “nursemaids.”

History suggests that these younger and less experienced women were quick to lose their temper with children. Specifically, if a child were dawdling, the nursemaid would give a quick jerk to the hand as a signal to catch up. This maneuver would often lead to the dislocation of the child’s elbow. “Nursemaid’s elbow” is still a term we use today.

Medically speaking, a nursemaid’s elbow is a subluxation, or partial dislocation, of the elbow. Kids under the age of 5 years old are prone to subluxation injury because ligaments help to keep a young child’s bones in place. If a child’s arm gets pulled or twisted when the arm is relaxed, a ligament can slip over the top of the arm bone and get trapped in the joint. This results in the arm bone getting partially dislocated from the joint. By the age of 5 years, however, ligaments are stronger, thicker and unlikely to become displaced. That is why older children and adults don’t get this type of injury.

I see children with subluxation injuries in my office multiple times per year. Typically, parents will describe an arm pull, tug or swinging motion that resulted in their child screaming and refusing to move his arm. Also, I’ve seen kids get this injury when wrestling with friends, falling on the ground, during sleep or even putting on a tight shirt. Regardless of what led to nursemaid’s elbow, the injury causes immediate pain and changes the positioning of the arm.

In my office, kids will complain of vague shoulder, wrist or elbow pain. When standing, the child will have the hurt arm held close to their body, slightly bent at the elbow with their palm facing their stomach. Most often, kids will refuse to play with the arm or use it very sparingly. It’s important to know that a nursemaid’s elbow does not cause redness, swelling or bruising. If any of those symptoms are present, I get more concerned about an elbow fracture, rather than a dislocation.

If a nursemaid’s elbow is suspected, it’s time to see the doctor. The good news is that this common injury can be fixed in your pediatrician’s office. No emergency room visit or urgent care is required; no x-rays are needed to diagnose this. The bad news is that your pediatrician will have to swiftly and accurately fix the subluxation by moving the affected arm. This maneuver is quick but painful. So, before you head to your doctor’s office, please give your child ibuprofen or acetaminophen for pain control. In our office, we also offer a small treat after successfully treating the arm, but you may want to bring one of your own just in case.

If your child ever has a nursemaid’s elbow, remember this injury can happen again. So make sure to tell other care providers, babysitters and grandparents to avoid tugging on your child’s arm. If she needs redirection, gently use her shoulder, or better yet, a half-hug.

