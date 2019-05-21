New twist favors Cogent CEO in Tysons bankruptcy case

An affiliate of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ: CCOI) CEO Dave Schaeffer has emerged as the winning bidder for part of a stalled development site in Tysons after a company that submitted a higher offer backed out.…

Cobalt Real Estate Solutions LLC, which had a deal to buy 8133 Leesburg Pike for $30.4 million, terminated its purchase agreement Friday for undisclosed reasons, according to a notice filed Monday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Alexandria. The notice was filed by Stephen Leach, an attorney with Hirschler Fleischer PC who is representing 8133 Leesburg Pike LLC, the entity that owns the nine-story office building and filed for bankruptcy protection more than a year ago.

Cobalt’s decision to back out sets the stage for Thallium LLC, an affiliate of Schaeffer, to buy the nearly 150,000-square-foot office building for $30.25 million, according to the bankruptcy court notice. The deal is expected to close by 3 p.m. June 28 and will take place simultaneously with the sale of an adjacent…