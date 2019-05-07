New Study Examines How Premature Babies Develop Brain Injuries

One of the leading causes of brain injury in premature babies has been connected to low oxygen levels in cells. Yet the mechanism by which a lower level of oxygen affects the way our brains…

One of the leading causes of brain injury in premature babies has been connected to low oxygen levels in cells. Yet the mechanism by which a lower level of oxygen affects the way our brains develop has been unclear for years.

New research coming out of the Stanford University School of Medicine sheds light on this issue, which can affect millions of babies born every year worldwide.

The new report, published by Stanford scientists in Nature in May, shows there is a specific set of brain cells that are particularly susceptible to harm from low oxygen exposure in early development.

“This damage is congruent with brain abnormalities, particularly reduction in gray matter, seen among children who are born very prematurely,” according to a news article published by Stanford upon the release of the study. “The researchers have also identified a compound that may be able to prevent the problem.”

For the research, the Stanford scientists created a three-dimensional cell culture model that mimics structural and functional aspects of the parts of the developing human brain to help conduct the experiment. They credited recent technology advancements for helping them, because brain research is very difficult to conduct, can be invasive and usually relies on studies done on other mammals, such as rodents.

Some of the study’s primary takeaways include:

— Between 70% to 80% of premature born babies have poor neurodevelopmental outcomes. Prior research showed that children born before 28 weeks of gestation or 12 weeks earlier than the term, have displayed a thinner cerebral cortex than the children who made the end of the pregnancy cycle.

— Brain injuries caused by oxygen deprivation are often considered to lead to neurological and psychiatric disease in some premature born babies.

— Stanford scientists also have discovered that multiple cells in the developing brain are not affected by low oxygen exposure, yet specific cells in the region responsible for the growth of the human cortex are deeply affected. These are the cells that eventually turn into more mature cells, including neurons.

The Stanford research is significant because little is known about the development problems of the human brain in the early stages.

“We have very little access to the human brain as it develops,” says Sergiu Pasca, senior author of the study and assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Stanford. “The fact that we can non-invasively build this block of cells that resembles the human brain (for research) allows us to really gain access to what would have previously been inaccessible.” This can in turn facilitate research on a wide variety of brain injuries, not just those caused by low levels of oxygen.

The World Health Organization defines a child born preterm as a baby born alive before 37 weeks of pregnancy. There are also several sub-categories of preterm birth: extremely preterm, including babies born at less than 28 weeks, very preterm, that includes babies born between the 28th and 32nd week of pregnancy, and moderate to late preterm, born between the 32nd and the 37th week of pregnancy.

According to the World Health Organization, globally, prematurity is the leading cause of death in children under the age of 5. Preterm birth rates are increasing in almost all countries with reliable data. An estimated 15 million babies are born too early every year.

About 1 million children die each year from complications of preterm birth and many such complications lead to long term disability. According to the WHO’s most recent data, countries recording the most cases of children being born pre-term include India, with about 3.5 million cases every year, followed by China, with more than 1 million premature born babies. Other countries annually recording high numbers of pre-term births include Nigeria, Pakistan, Indonesia and the United States.

Malawi records the highest rate of preterm birth, according to the WHO, with 18.1 cases per 100 births.

More from U.S. News

Air Pollution May Adversely Affect Brain Activity, Research Finds

China Takes Different Approach Than U.S. on Environment

More Work Needed to Reduce World’s Number of Child Marriages, Experts Say

New Study Examines How Premature Babies Develop Brain Injuries originally appeared on usnews.com