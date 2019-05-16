202
New retailers sign on for Capital Plaza in Prince George’s

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline May 16, 2019 8:19 am 05/16/2019 08:19am
The coffee and shrimp-lunching crowd should be happy with this news: Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) and Quickway Hibachi are among the newest tenants coming soon to Capital Plaza Shopping Center in the Woodlawn community of Prince George’s County.

KLNB announced Wednesday a slate of new leases for the center, located at 6200 Annapolis Road immediately east of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Tropical Smoothie Cafe, AT&T and Inspire Nail Bar and Spa — in addition to the previously mentioned Starbucks and hibachi — will join existing tenants Walmart, McDonald’s and an under-construction Royal Farms.

Capital Plaza offers 180,000 square feet of retail. The first of three approved pad sites is expected to deliver in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Brian Finkelstein, John Meyer and Joe Mekulski, all of KLNB, represented shopping center owner Nellis Corp. in the deals.

