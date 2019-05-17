New restaurant concept planned for EYA’s Robinson Landing

Bethesda-based developer EYA LLC has reached a deal to sell part of its Robinson Landing waterfront development in Old Town Alexandria for an undisclosed price to Bonitt Builders, which plans to operate a market and…

Bonitt, a custom builder specializing in historic preservation and adaptive-reuse projects, plans to renovate the structure also known as 2 Duke St. The building’s first floor will be used to sell coffee, pastries, prepared foods, beer and wine. The balance of the space will be used for a casual restaurant.

EYA Vice President Evan Goldman, in a statement, said the restaurant and market concept by Murray Bonitt and Bonitt Builders should serve to further Alexandria’s “vision to develop and activate the southern anchor of Old Town’s waterfront.”

“We are excited to bring Bonitt Builders on board for the Duke Street project,” said Goldman, who noted Bonitt and his firm have received awards from the American Institute…