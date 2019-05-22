202
New record price per acre appears to have been set for Loudoun data center land

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline May 22, 2019 7:19 am 05/22/2019 07:19am
Airbus Americas has sold a 13-acre property in Ashburn to one of the world’s largest data center providers for what appears to be a record price per acre.

On the heels of its design-build lease deal for a new, 250,000-square-foot building in Sterling’s Northwoods Industrial Park, Airbus has dispatched 21780 Filigree Court to a subsidiary of San Francisco-based Digital Realty Trust LP (NASDAQ: DLR), according to public records. The price: $28 million, or $2.14 million per acre.

Land in the planet’s most competitive data center market has been selling for north of $1 million per acre for several years. In July 2018, Denver-based Cologix purchased 22.6 acres in Ashburn from Christian Fellowship Church for $38 million, or $1.68 million per acre. That was thought, at the time, to be the peak of the market.

The $2 million threshold is one that, as far as we know, the county had yet to top.

According to Loudoun County’s database, the Filagree Court property has an assessed value…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

