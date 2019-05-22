New record price per acre appears to have been set for Loudoun data center land

Airbus Americas has sold a 13-acre property in Ashburn to one of the world’s largest data center providers for what appears to be a record price per acre. On the heels of its design-build lease…

Airbus Americas has sold a 13-acre property in Ashburn to one of the world’s largest data center providers for what appears to be a record price per acre.

On the heels of its design-build lease deal for a new, 250,000-square-foot building in Sterling’s Northwoods Industrial Park, Airbus has dispatched 21780 Filigree Court to a subsidiary of San Francisco-based Digital Realty Trust LP (NASDAQ: DLR), according to public records. The price: $28 million, or $2.14 million per acre.

Land in the planet’s most competitive data center market has been selling for north of $1 million per acre for several years. In July 2018, Denver-based Cologix purchased 22.6 acres in Ashburn from Christian Fellowship Church for $38 million, or $1.68 million per acre. That was thought, at the time, to be the peak of the market.

The $2 million threshold is one that, as far as we know, the county had yet to top.

