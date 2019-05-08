New networking organization aims to increase diversity in Md. cannabis industry

The woman behind a cannabis education and advocacy platform is launching a new professional networking organization, with the goal of increasing minority participation in the state’s medical marijuana industry. Jacquie Cohen Roth, the founder of…

The woman behind a cannabis education and advocacy platform is launching a new professional networking organization, with the goal of increasing minority participation in the state’s medical marijuana industry.

Jacquie Cohen Roth, the founder of CannabizMD, will launch another cannabis-focused organization Thursday. The professional networking group will have a focus on “breaking down barriers to entry” within the Maryland industry, which is still young but has already faced a slew of diversity challenges.

The group, called Tea Pad, will center on networking and continuing education for existing cannabis industry players as well as people looking for ways to get involved in the industry. The organization’s name is a nod to a concept that cropped up in the 1920s and 1930s, during the prohibition era, Cohen Roth explained. Tea pads were kind of like speakeasies, where people could gather to consume marijuana and listen to music, without fear of judgement or prejudice. Tea Pad will launch…