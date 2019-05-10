New details emerge for redevelopment of office park near future Reston Metro station

Plans are coming together for Tishman Speyer’s massive redevelopment of a Reston office park into seven mixed-use buildings virtually adjacent to a future Metro station. The New York-based developer is pitching a 2 million-square-foot project…

The New York-based developer is pitching a 2 million-square-foot project to replace two office buildings on a 14-acre site near the intersection of the Dulles Toll Road and Reston Parkway. Known as “Reston Crossing,” the development is one of many planned along the path of the Silver Line’s expansion out to Dulles, immediately adjacent to the future Reston Town Center station.

Tishman Speyer first pitched the project in January 2018, and has spent the ensuing months refining the proposal, which is now on track to go before Fairfax County planners for the first time later this month.

The project has changed slightly since it was introduced, though many of the basics have remained the same. The biggest difference is that the developer is now envisioning seven buildings for the site instead of six, and they’ve…