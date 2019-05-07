Nestle to lay off thousands of workers in logistics shift

Rosslyn-based Nestle USA is ditching its direct-store-delivery network for its ice cream and pizza business in favor of a warehouse model in a move that will mean 4,000 layoffs, according to a Bloomberg report. The…

Rosslyn-based Nestle USA is ditching its direct-store-delivery network for its ice cream and pizza business in favor of a warehouse model in a move that will mean 4,000 layoffs, according to a Bloomberg report.

The move, announced in a press release Tuesday, is a “critical building block” of Nestle’s business strategy and a key step toward its profitable growth agenda, the company said. The cuts represent about 8.3% of the USA division’s 48,000-employee workforce, according to the Bloomberg report.

Steve Presley, chairman and CEO of Nestle USA, said the decision came after careful consideration. The move will result in the closure of eight company-owned frozen distribution centers and transfer points, Presley said, and Nestle is “committed to doing all we can to provide them information, resources and support.”

Nestle signed a lease for 206,000 square feet at 1812 N. Moore St. in Rosslyn in mid-January 2017 and has moved hundreds of employees to the region as part of Nestle…