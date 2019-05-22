Narendra Modi’s Win Stirs Worries Over Nationalism in India

NEW DELHI — When India conducted airstrikes in neighboring Pakistan earlier this year in response to a suicide attack that killed 40 Indian paramilitary officers, it showed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a…

NEW DELHI — When India conducted airstrikes in neighboring Pakistan earlier this year in response to a suicide attack that killed 40 Indian paramilitary officers, it showed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a man of action, says Mohini Jaiswal, 22, from the north Indian city of Kanpur.

She likes that Modi doesn’t wait for consultations. “What he wants to do, he does. Later he’ll think about what might happen,” Jaiswal says.

Modi’s image as a strongman is part of what propelled him to win a second term as the country’s prime minister this week, in the world’s largest democratic exercise. Around 600 million individuals — nearly half of India‘s 1.3 billion population — cast their votes in a weekslong national election that ended May 19.

Official data showed Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party on track to win more than 300 of the 542 seats in the lower house of parliament, the Lok Sabha — more than it did in 2014. The BJP’s victory was the first time in more than three decades that a single party has won the majority vote in two successive elections in India. The scale of the BJP’s win surprised many political pundits because the party had fared badly in a streak of state elections in 2018, thanks to falling incomes of millions of farmers, high unemployment and policy moves such as a nationwide goods and services tax whose complexity and high cost of implementation hurt small businesses.

The re-election is seen as a vote for Modi, the 68-year-old magnetic leader with Hindu nationalist roots and whose fiery speeches and active social media presence evoke emotionally charged reactions from both supporters and critics.

Modi’s ad-libbed speeches aim to rouse feelings of national pride among the public. Supporters believe that he has raised India international profile. They love that he speaks in Hindi on his international visits, as compared to previous Indian leaders who mostly talk in English. Critics, however, see Modi as an authoritarian who seeks to expand his powers and quell dissent, akin to other populist leaders such as in Hungary and Turkey.

Analysts say a second term for Modi puts into question the very identity of India — as a democratic and secular nation. The re-election could embolden extreme factions close to the BJP, who put Hindus at the core of the nation. In its election manifesto, the BJP reiterated its stance to build a temple to Hindu god Ram in the town of Ayodhya, at a site where once a mosque stood. The mosque was demolished by a Hindu mob in the early 1990s, leading to riots across India that killed thousands of people.

Secularism Is ‘Tottering on its Knees’

Around 80% of India’s population is Hindu, with the rest including Muslims, Christians and others. In the spring and summer of 2017, 10 Muslim men were lynched or killed publicly in suspected hate crimes, many of them in states where the BJP was the ruling party, according to Amnesty International.

“Secularism is basically tottering on its knees in India,” says Subir Sinha, a professor at the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London.

In interviews, several Muslim voters say they worry about a palpable difference in society’s attitude toward them in recent years. Mubeen Ubaid, a 23-year-old graphic designer in the south Indian city of Thiruvananthapuram, says that some weeks ago when he signed up to learn surfing at a local school, at first they welcomed him, but after hearing his name they asked him to join another school, without any explanation. “Maybe because of my name, maybe my identity, maybe my religion,” Ubaid says. “That really hurt.”

Some voters say they can’t be openly critical of the government or Modi for fear that they will be branded as unpatriotic. “Now you are bringing that fear psychosis in me, that means I don’t have my freedom of speech,” says a 62-year-old Christian woman in Prayagraj, a state in north India, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Worries Grow Over Independence of Institutions

Liberals fear that Modi’s government will undermine institutions and curb civil liberties, a development that they say has already been happening in recent years. A September 2018 report by the United Nations named India among countries where new cases of intimidation of human rights-defenders were listed. Amnesty International and Greenpeace India have said that the government tried to intimidate them by freezing their bank accounts in the past two years.

In the next five years, one can expect “a more blatant kind of attack on individuals and institutions who don’t adhere to their ideologies,” says Ajay Gudavarthy, associate professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.

Another concern of analysts is greater interference in the running of institutions, such as the judiciary, public universities and education. In some states such as Rajasthan, where the BJP was ruling until recently, school textbooks were revised to highlight policies implemented by Modi’s government, without including any critical assessment. One textbook, for instance, described Modi’s 2016 decision to invalidate nearly 90% worth of Indian rupee notes in circulation, as a “historic decision” to rid the system of unaccounted cash, or so-called black money. Economists, however, see the step as a failure because 99% of old notes were eventually returned to the banking system.

Meanwhile, the abrupt note withdrawal led to an acute shortage of cash, a development that hurt millions of poor and small businesses.

Modi Shifts Focus Away From the Economy

In his recent election campaign, Modi refrained from talking about the note ban, and some of his other flagship policies such as the “Make in India” program, which was supposed to provide entry-level manufacturing jobs for millions of youths that join the workforce every year. That hasn’t happened: A stark example of the shortage of jobs came to light last year when 19 million applicants applied for 63,000 entry-level jobs posted by the Indian Railways.

The Indian economy has annually grown by 7.3% on average during Modi’s term, according to the government, but many economists doubt the veracity of that data. More immediate indicators, such as car sales and profits of listed companies, have fallen.

Unlike five years ago when Modi discussed plans for boosting growth and development, the prime minister’s campaign this year focused on showcasing him as a powerful, decisive leader who gives a fitting response to terrorists.

“Are you happy? When Modi goes into the home (of terrorists) and kills them, does your chest fill with pride?” he asked a gathering of hundreds at his last campaign rally last week. The crowd cheered.

Narendra Modi’s Win Stirs Worries Over Nationalism in India originally appeared on usnews.com