More on Commonwealth Joe’s latest raise

The latest update from the Arlington company, whose business growth centers on kegged cold-brew coffee and other beverages, is that it has secured $1.2 million of its targeted $4 million bridge round. Thus far, the round comes from existing investors, including the lead investor, Will Stroud of Stroud Cos.

Mendacre and Knight Group Investments are also participating, according to a press release from Commonwealth Joe. The company’s founder and CEO, Robert Peck, was honored as part of WBJ’s 2019 Minority Business Leaders awards.

As we surmised in April, this bridge round will primarily help grow the kegerator vending machine business, a new line that Commonwealth Joe launched in March when it partnered with Smart Beverage Technologies, which makes the machines.

