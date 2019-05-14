Montgomery County EDC sets aside $250K to help small biotechs build out lab space

Montgomery County has set aside $250,000 to help small biotechs secure and build out wet lab space, the county’s economic development corporation announced Tuesday. Under the yearlong Bio Lab Pilot project, growth-stage biotechs that agree…

Montgomery County has set aside $250,000 to help small biotechs secure and build out wet lab space, the county’s economic development corporation announced Tuesday.

Under the yearlong Bio Lab Pilot project, growth-stage biotechs that agree to be headquartered in Montgomery County for three years and to lease no more than 5,000 square feet of wet lab space, will be provided $10 per square foot for lab fit-out, up to $30,000 per company.

The grants are “designed to help fill the funding gap” associated with wet lab costs, especially for young biotechs that aren’t able to obtain conventional financing, said David Petr, president and CEO of the MCEDC.

The EDC will fund the project with $250,000 from its fiscal 2019 budget, which includes $50,000 from the Maryland Department of Commerce.

The pilot aside, there’s not much lab space left in Montgomery County to lease. According to Scheer Partners’ fourth-quarter report on the Interstate 270 lab market, there’s only 293,450 square…