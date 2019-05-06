202
Montgomery County, College Park lose out on bids for USDA subagencies

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline May 6, 2019 4:37 pm 05/06/2019 04:37pm
The District will lose two key research subagencies of the U.S. Department of Agriculture that employ hundreds — and they’re not simply moving within Greater Washington.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue on Friday said bids from Indiana, the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina and the Kansas City region are the three finalists for the agency’s Economic Research Service and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture. St. Louis and Madison, Wisconsin, are two alternative locations should the top three finalists not suit USDA’s needs.

“This short list of locations took into consideration critical factors required to uphold the important missions of ERS and NIFA. We also considered factors important to our employees, such as quality of life,” Perdue said in a news release. “Relocation will help ensure USDA is the most effective, most efficient, and most customer-focused agency in the federal government, allowing us to be closer to our stakeholders and move our resources…

