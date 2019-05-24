Monday Properties makes cost-saving changes to Alexandria office redevelopment

Monday Properties is planning some cost-saving changes as the firm readies a redevelopment of an aging Alexandria office building into residential space. The developer won unanimous approval from the Alexandria City Council for the design…

Monday Properties is planning some cost-saving changes as the firm readies a redevelopment of an aging Alexandria office building into residential space.

The developer won unanimous approval from the Alexandria City Council for the design modifications on May 18, as it looks to finally make some progress on its project at 2000 N. Beauregard St.

The company has been planning to build a 300-unit apartment building wrapped around a 5.5-story parking garage on the site, near Beauregard’s intersection with Seminary Road, ever since it acquired the property in November 2017. It won the council’s approval for the plans in October 2018.

But “rapidly rising construction costs” have slowed the project, Jonathan Rak, an attorney with McGuireWoods LLP representing Monday Properties, told the council. Accordingly, the developer is now nixing its plans to build a separate, 2,500-square-foot clubhouse next to a pool elsewhere on the property.

Instead, it will now move the clubhouse’s functions…