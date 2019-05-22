Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery: What to Know

When it comes to spine surgery, patients are often searching for a minimally invasive surgical option. They see a commercial on TV or an ad in an airline magazine showing a smiling person with a…

When it comes to spine surgery, patients are often searching for a minimally invasive surgical option. They see a commercial on TV or an ad in an airline magazine showing a smiling person with a Band-Aid on their back and a caption that announces they’ve just had spine surgery.

In certain circumstances, a minimally invasive strategy — or MIS — is an option, while other times it’s not. MIS cannot be viewed as a hammer, and every patient problem, a nail. This is why it’s imperative that patients are evaluated at a multidisciplinary center and the most appropriate surgical strategy utilized. That being said, MIS surgery continues to evolve. Surgical decompression of the spinal cord and nerve roots can be accomplished via very small incisions in an outpatient setting. Fusions with screws, rods or plates can be performed through a very small incision of just a few inches. The benefit of such small incisions is to limit damage to the native musculature of the spine and a resultant decrease in blood loss, pain and recovery time following surgery.

Computer-assisted navigation (similar to the GPS on your phone or in your car) provides an extremely accurate aid for the placement of spinal hardware or decompression of the spine through a small tubular retractor or corridor. The surgeon views trajectory and placement while viewing a large computer monitor. A screw may be digitally visualized passing through the bone, around the nerves and into its intended target. The same navigation system allows MIS approaches through a patient’s side or flank. The surgeon is able to approach the lateral aspect of the spine, in front of an important muscle laying on the side of the spine. With this approach, the muscle isn’t damaged or violated, while an intervertebral disc is removed and replaced with a “cage,” which indirectly decompresses the nerves while simultaneously fusing the spine. These approaches allow earlier mobilization, less postoperative pain and, often, a quicker recovery.

Spinal endoscopy involves decompressing or fusing the spine through a very small, less than 1 centimeter incision, with the aid of an endoscope. This is similar to arthroscopic surgery on the knee. This type of surgery was popularized by laser spine or Band-Aid surgery advertisements. While not essentially new, technological advances have improved the optics, working channel and tools available to the surgeon. Surgery can often be performed with the patient fully awake, and it’s all done in an outpatient setting. Similar to standard minimally invasive approaches, advances in cage design now permit intervertebral or interbody fusion through a very small endoscopic corridor.

MIS spine surgery is not indicated for every patient or every condition. It’s critical that as a patient, you seek out a spine center that offers all types of surgery, where MIS may be offered if appropriate. Technological advances such as intraoperative image acquisition and computer aided navigation have made these small approaches safer and easier. They are now able to be applied across of variety of pathologies including fusion. Robotic platforms are now coming online and developing faster. These spine robots will likely further advance the capability and effectiveness of MIS spine surgery into the future.

