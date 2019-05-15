Michael Schlow readies fast-casual Italian concept in Bethesda

Michael Schlow isn’t done with Greater Washington. The chef behind the Riggsby, Tico and Casolare in the District, among others, will open a fast-casual Italian concept this month in Bethesda Row. Prima is billed as…

Prima is billed as a Mediterranean diet-focused spot where guests can customize their bowls with daily selections of veggies, grains, legumes, herbs and proteins. Selections include rosemary-lemon chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted salmon, meatballs, Sicilian tuna and more.

There will also be chef-inspired bowl selections on the menu, including the Amalfi with fresh mozzarella, basil tomatoes, wild mushrooms, white beans, pesto and arugula, as well as the Ortolana featuring roasted baby carrots, wild mushrooms, broccoli, black lentils, marinated artichoke and ancient grains.

All of the ingredients are gluten-free and friendly to vegetarian, vegan, Keto and Paleo diets.

“My goal with Prima is to give our guests an opportunity to enjoy full-flavored, healthy, approachable Italian…