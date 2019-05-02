Merged SunTrust-BB&T bank ranked eighth largest in U.S.

There’s a new ranking of the nation’s largest banks, and it lists the combined SunTrust-BB&T entity at No. 8. S&P Global Market Intelligence says the banks, which are in the process of merging , would…

There’s a new ranking of the nation’s largest banks, and it lists the combined SunTrust-BB&T entity at No. 8.

S&P Global Market Intelligence says the banks, which are in the process of merging , would be the nation’s eighth-largest financial institution with $441.2 billion in assets. That would trail No. 1 JPMorgan Chase & Co. ($2.6 trillion), Bank of America Corp. ($2.35 trillion), Citigroup Inc. ($1.9 trillion), Wells Fargo & Co. ($1.89 trillion), Goldman Sachs Group Inc. ($931.8 billion), Morgan Stanley ($853.5 billion) and U.S. Bancorp ($467 billion).

In their Feb. 7 merger announcement, BB&T Corp. (NYSE: BBT) and SunTrust Banks Inc. (NYSE: STI) said the merger would create the nation’s sixth-largest bank, but that probably did not include investment banks Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. The merged company will bring its headquarters to Charlotte.

The combined entity of BB&T and SunTrust jumped to eighth place from the 15th and 16th spots, respectively, the report said.…