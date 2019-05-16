Meet the winners of our 2019 HR Impact Awards

When it comes to creating a top-rated workplace, human resources professionals are often on the forefront. From implementing employee engagement programs to helping negotiate new benefits packages and finding ways to make new employees feel…

When it comes to creating a top-rated workplace, human resources professionals are often on the forefront. From implementing employee engagement programs to helping negotiate new benefits packages and finding ways to make new employees feel at home, these professionals have a tangible impact on their offices. The Washington Business Journal is honoring three outstanding human resources professionals in Greater Washington for their work in the past 12 months. Read on to learn more about our 2019 HR Impact Award winners.

Nikki Cottingham, director human capital management, Mayvin Consulting Group

Nikki Cottingham knew early on her talents were in helping other people. That desire led her to hospitality before her career took a detour toward a government service firm supporting the Pentagon renovation program office in 2004.

“Back then, they called it personnel work,” Cottingham says of her first human resources job. “We’ve come a long way from ‘personnel.'”

Since then, Cottingham…